Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

