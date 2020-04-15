Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 6.2%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 179,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 418,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XBIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

