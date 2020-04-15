Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,124. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.