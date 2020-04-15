Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $49.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 41,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,067. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

