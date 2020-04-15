Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.