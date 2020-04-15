WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at HSBC

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($14.93) price objective (down from GBX 1,175 ($15.46)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 916 ($12.05).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 533.40 ($7.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 615.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 899.95. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

In other WPP news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.