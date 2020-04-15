WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Position Reduced by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPC stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. 56,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,016. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

