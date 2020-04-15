Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.63.

Workday stock opened at $149.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.53. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,537 shares of company stock worth $60,540,509. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

