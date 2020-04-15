Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Morgan Stanley

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

WETF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 23,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

