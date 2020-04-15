Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 25,598,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

