Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,746,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

