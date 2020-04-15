Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,808. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

