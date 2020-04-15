Winning Points Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,028. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

