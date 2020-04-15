Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,686,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

