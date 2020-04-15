Winning Points Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,840,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

