Winning Points Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. 11,293,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

