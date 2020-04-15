Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 738,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,366. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

