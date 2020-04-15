Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $518.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.74. Winmark has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $432,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,338 shares in the company, valued at $15,249,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WINA. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

