Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 13,642,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,656,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

