Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Up 0.8%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.36, 12,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 520,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $277.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

