WHITBREAD PLC/S’s (WTBDY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

