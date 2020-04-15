Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) price target (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.99)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,056.56 ($53.36).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,762 ($36.33) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,041.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,139.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

