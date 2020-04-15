Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Down 2.5%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75, 920,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,346,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $716,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $24,981,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

