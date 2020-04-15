West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

WFT stock opened at C$33.03 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.72.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 3.6199999 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

