WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 189,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,849. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.