Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 22,331,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

