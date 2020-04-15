Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.8% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,561,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.