Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85), Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

