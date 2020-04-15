Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,387,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

