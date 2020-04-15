Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,772,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

