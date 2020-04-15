Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,331,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

