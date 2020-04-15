Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 22,036,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

