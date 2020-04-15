Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WMK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.24. 9,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

