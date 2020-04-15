Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WMK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.24. 9,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.
Weis Markets Company Profile
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
