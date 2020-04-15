Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.90) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,314.87 ($17.30).

LON WEIR traded down GBX 74.40 ($0.98) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 815 ($10.72). 1,170,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 969.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,311.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

In other Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

