Wedbush Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $860.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $826.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $785.33 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $684.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

