Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) shares rose 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 235,630 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 90,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.