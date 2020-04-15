WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Lowered to $212.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

WDFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

