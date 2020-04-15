Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.94. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 3,963,495 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on WPG shares. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $164.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 62.52%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 50,000 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 553.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

