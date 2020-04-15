Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 88548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90.

About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.