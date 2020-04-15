Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. 19,833,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

