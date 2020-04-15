Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. 572,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

