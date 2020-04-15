Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 16.7%

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 568,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 423,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

About Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.