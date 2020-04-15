Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 451.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 6,482,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,665. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

