Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

