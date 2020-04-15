W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $300.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.67.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $287.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $304.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $170,232,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

