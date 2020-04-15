Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,010. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,648 shares of company stock worth $260,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

