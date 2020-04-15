Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €116.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €168.95 ($196.45).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €123.14 ($143.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €121.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €159.70. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

