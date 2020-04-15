VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and U.S. Energy (NYSE:USEG) Head-To-Head Contrast

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -8.37% -5.73% -3.87% VOC Energy Trust 93.31% 17.98% 17.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.57 million 0.75 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 3.49 $11.81 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats U.S. Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

