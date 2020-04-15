VNT Chain Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $83,628.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.02772699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00222511 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

