Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Visteon stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,616. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 129,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,392,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,143,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

